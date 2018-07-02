Xiaomi reportedly pulls back Android 8.1 Oreo update for Mi A1

Last weekend, we reported that Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi started rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo update for Mi A1 – company’s first and only smartphone that’s a part of Google’s Android One program. The 8.1 Oreo update for Mi A1 came with Android security patch dated June 5, 2018, however, it also came with two bugs – one that wiped out the SMS, and the other that caused SafetyNet to fail. Well now, we have reports of Xiaomi having pulled back the 8.1 Oreo update for Mi A1.

Yes, that’s right. Xiaomi has once again pulled back a software update for the Mi A1. The Mi A1 was launched last year with Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and, it received the 8.0 Oreo update just before 2018 kicked-off. However, the 8.0 Oreo update for the Mi A1 was pulled back multiple times, and, the same thing is happening with the 8.1 update.

The 8.1 Oreo update for Mi A1 came with two bugs – one that wiped out the SMS from the phone when the SMS app was swiped out from recent apps, and, the other that caused SafetyNet to fail. The latter in itself is a major bug. While there’s no word from Xiaomi at press time regarding this, it’s safe to assume that the update has indeed been pulled back due to these two bugs.

The 8.0 Oreo update for Mi A1 was pulled back multiple times. And now the 8.1 Oreo update is also reportedly pulled back. This is becoming a habit for Xiaomi. Considering the fact that the Mi A1 is an Android One device running stock Android, Xiaomi should have rolled out the 8.1 Oreo update long ago, as they don’t have to make too many changes to the software like they have to for MIUI.

That said, while some users have reported of these issues, especially wiping of SMS, some on the MIUI forums are saying they haven’t faced any issues post updating their Mi A1 with the 8.1 Oreo update.

Are you a Mi A1 user? Were you able to update your Mi A1 with 8.1 Oreo? If yes, did you face any issues after installing the update?

Source 1, 2