Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 8.1 Oreo update resumes with July security patch and fix for SMS bug

Late last month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi started rolling out the much awaited Android 8.1 Oreo update for Mi A1. However, the update came with its fair share of issues. It came with an SMS bug that wiped out the SMS history from the phone after the SMS app was swiped away from the recent apps. As a result, Xiaomi soon pulled back the 8.1 Oreo update for Mi A1. But now, after more than two weeks, the company has finally resumed the roll-out of Android 8.1 Oreo update for Mi A1.

The Android 8.1 Oreo update is rolling out over-the-air and weighs 467.3 MB in size. The 8.1 Oreo update that was pulled back came with June security update. However, the update that’s now rolling out bumps up the Android security patch level on Mi A1 to July 1, 2018.

The update has also fixed the SMS issue and users are reporting that their SMS are no longer wiped out after swiping away the SMS app from recents app. That said, there actually are two different 8.1 Oreo updates being rolled out to Mi A1 – one weighs 467.3 MB in size, and the weighs more than 1.1 GB in size.

The smaller update is rolling out to those who were able to update their Mi A1 with 8.1 Oreo update before it was pulled, and, the larger update weighing 1.1 GB in size is rolling out to those who couldn’t update the Mi A1 to 8.1 Oreo and are still on 8.0 Oreo.

Having said that, in addition to bringing in July security patch and fix for the SMS bug, this Android 8.1 Oreo update for Mi A1 also improves the stability of the device and optimizes the performance. At least that’s what the update description says.

Like we already said, this update is rolled out over-the-air, hence, it can take at least a week or so to reach all the Mi A1 units. However, if you can’t wait for the update notification to pop-up on your device, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings > About Phone > System updates menu.

