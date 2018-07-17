Nokia X5 confirmed to launch on July 18

We have been hearing about the Nokia X5 since the past few days. HMD Global had scheduled an event last week on July 11 in China where it was expected to launch the Nokia X5. However, due to some last moment issues with the venue, the event was cancelled and the Nokia X5 was never launched. Yesterday, we came across a report which stated that the X5 would be launched on July 17, i.e., today, in China. But, it turns out the X5 won’t be launching today either. That’s because HMD Global has finally announced that the X5 will be launched on July 18, i.e., tomorrow.

The company has finally announced the launch date of Nokia X5 – July 18. The smartphone will be launched in China, and, once it goes official, it will become the second Nokia smartphone to come with a notch. First being the Nokia X6 that was launched in China back in May.

If the leaked press renders are to be believed, then the Nokia X5 will similar to the X6, except that the notch on X5 would be wider than that of the X6, and, the metal rim that’s present around the dual camera module and fingerprint scanner on the X6 would be missing from the X5.

Having said that, the Nokia X5 is rumored to come with specs that are on the lower-end of the spectrum when compared to the X6, hence, it’s needless to say that it will also be priced lower than the X6 that has a starting price of ¥1299 (around $195/₹13,293) in China.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Nokia X5 is rumored to come with MediaTek’s octa-core processor, up to 6 GB RAM, up to 64 GB of internal storage, a 5.86-inch 19:9 notched display, dual rear cameras, 8 MP front camera, and, 3300 mAh battery.

We will know everything there is to know about the Nokia X5 once it is launched in China tomorrow. It might also be launched in global markets later on under the Nokia 5.1 Plus moniker.

Via