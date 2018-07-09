HMD Global expected to launch Nokia X5 on July 11

HMD Global launched the Nokia X6 back in May this year in China, and so far, this smartphone has remained China-exclusive. However, we have been hearing about its global availability for some time now. In fact, the global roll-out of Nokia X6 is reported to commence from July 19 with launch in Hong Kong. And, HMD Global is also reported to sell Nokia X6 under the moniker of Nokia 6.1 Plus outside China. Well, while there’s still no confirmation from HMD Global regarding the global availability of Nokia X6, the company has now scheduled an event on July 11 where it is expected to launch the Nokia X5.

HMD Global has shared a poster (attached below) on Chinese social network Weibo announcing its event that it has scheduled on July 11. The event will kick-off at 8 pm local time which will be 5.30 pm in India. While the company didn’t reveal what exactly this event is going to be about, it is expected to take the wraps off the Nokia X5 at this event.

Just like the Nokia X6 is said to be launched as Nokia 6.1 Plus outside of China, the Nokia X5 too is said to be sold under a different moniker for global markets – Nokia 5.1 Plus. Last month, we even came across leaked CAD-based renders of the Nokia 5.1 Plus that gave us a look at the smartphone from multiple sides.

If these renders are to be believed, then the Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5 in China) will look very much similar to the Nokia X6 – notched display, smaller bezels, dual rear cameras and glass back. But, the Nokia 5.1 Plus does have a notch that’s wider than the one on the X6.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Nokia X5 is expected to come with a 5.86-inch 19:9 HD+ notched display, a MediaTek octa-core processor, up to 6 GB RAM with up to 64 GB of internal storage, dual rear cameras (13 MP primary), 8 MP front camera, and, a 3000 mAh battery.

We will know more about the Nokia X5 on July 11 if HMD Global unveils it at the China event.

