The last smartphone that Chinese brand OPPO launched in India was OPPO A83 (2018). That was in late April. Well now, OPPO is reportedly all set to launch a new smartphone in India, and, it’s none other than the OPPO A3s that we have been hearing of since the past few days.

According to a report by Gadgets360, OPPO will be launching the A3s in India soon. While the leaked specifications hint at the smartphone coming with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage, the report by Gadgets360 states that this smartphone will be available in two configurations in India – 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage. Furthermore, the report also states that OPPO A3s will be priced starting at ₹10,990 in India, which means we can expect the 3 GB RAM variant to be priced ₹1000 or ₹2000 more.

A couple of hours ago, we shared images of the OPPO A3s that leaked online. The A3s looks like the A5 that OPPO launched last week in China. In fact, if the leaked specs of A3s are to be believed, then the A3s is nothing but just a re-branded A5. While the A5 is currently only available in China, it’s possible that OPPO will launch the A5 under the moniker of A3s in other countries.

OPPO A3s Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

RAM: 2/3 GB

GPU: Adreno 506

Operating System: ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) In-Cell IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP (f/2.41) with Portrait Mode and LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture, AI Beauty 2.0 and Portrait Mode

Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual Hybrid

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Other: Face Unlock, Music Party

Colors: Purple, Red

Battery: 4230 mAh

With images, specifications and price of the A3s leaked, it now remains to be seen when exactly does OPPO announce the A3s – either in India or elsewhere.