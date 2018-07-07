OPPO A5 announced with 6.2-inch notched display, dual rear cameras and 4230 mAh battery

Back in March this year, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO A1 smartphone. And later in April, OPPO launched the OPPO A3. Well now, further expanding its portfolio of A series smartphones, OPPO has launched the OPPO A5.

The OPPO A5 looks very much similar to the A3 from the front because of the notch up top. However, the back of the A5 looks a bit different because the A3 comes with a single rear cameras whereas the A5 features dual rear cameras positioned in the top-left corner in horizontal orientation.

That said, the back of the A5 does flaunt a diamond-like pattern like the A3, but, instead of being covered with multi-layered metal and glass, it uses nano-scale microcrystalline technology and rocks a “dazzling illusion texture”.

The OPPO A5 sports a 6.2-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU.

The photography department on the A5 is handled by dual cameras at the back – 13 MP + 2 MP – along with an 8 MP camera on the front. The 2 MP secondary rear camera has f/2.41 aperture whereas the 13 MP primary rear camera and the 8 MP front camera both have f/2.2 aperture.

That said, the dual rear cameras on the OPPO A5 enable the users to take photos in Portrait Mode that adds Bokeh (background blur) to them. The front camera, on the other hand, comes with AI-based features that help you take better selfie.

The OPPO A5 runs ColorOS 5.1 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. And, keeping the lights on is a large 4230 mAh battery that draws power from a microUSB port.

OPPO A5 Price and Availability

Price: ¥1500 (around $225/₹15,528)

¥1500 (around $225/₹15,528) Availability: Goes on sale in China from July 13. No word on availability in other markets

