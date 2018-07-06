Back in May this year, Japanese tech giant Sony slashed the price of three smartphones in India – the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XA1 Ultra, and, the Xperia XA1 Plus. Now today, Sony has announced price cut for three more smartphones in the country – the Xperia XZs, Xperia R1, and, the Xperia L2.

The Xperia XZs which was launched in India with a price tag of ₹49,990 back in April last year is now priced at ₹29,990. The Xperia R1 which was launched in India back in October last year at ₹12,990 is now priced at ₹9,990. And, the Xperia L2 which was launched in India in February this year at ₹19,990 can now be purchased for ₹14,990.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Xperia XZs comes with Snapdragon 820 SoC under the hood which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone has 5.2-inch Full-HD display which is kept on by a 2900 mAh battery. For photography, you get a 19 MP camera at the back along with a 13 MP camera on the front. You can check out full specifications of Xperia XZs, R1 and L2 down below.

Sony Xperia XZs Specifications

CPU: 2.3 GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor

2.3 GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 530

Adreno 530 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) TRILUMINOUS display with X-Reality for Mobile and Gorilla Glass

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) TRILUMINOUS display with X-Reality for Mobile and Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 19 MP Motion Eye Camera with LED flash, Exmor RS Sensor, Predictive Capture and 960 FPS Slow-Motion recording

19 MP Motion Eye Camera with LED flash, Exmor RS Sensor, Predictive Capture and 960 FPS Slow-Motion recording Front Camera: 13 MP with Exmor RS Sensor

13 MP with Exmor RS Sensor Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, S-Force Surround Sound, IP65/68 Dust and Water Resistance

Fingerprint Scanner, S-Force Surround Sound, IP65/68 Dust and Water Resistance Colors: Ice Blue, Black, Warm Silver

Ice Blue, Black, Warm Silver Battery: 2900 mAh with Qnovo Adaptive Charging and Quick Charge 3.0

Sony Xperia R1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D cruved glass

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D cruved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with Exmor Sensor, 8x Clear Zoom, 12 Capturing Modes, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus and LED flash

13 MP with Exmor Sensor, 8x Clear Zoom, 12 Capturing Modes, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with 8x Clear Zoom, 12 Capturing Modes and Predictive Hybrid Autofocus

8 MP with 8x Clear Zoom, 12 Capturing Modes and Predictive Hybrid Autofocus Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Colors: Black and Silver

Black and Silver Battery: 2620 mAh

Sony Xperia L2 Specifications