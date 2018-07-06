Sony slashes price of Xperia XZs, Xperia L2 and Xperia R1 in India
Back in May this year, Japanese tech giant Sony slashed the price of three smartphones in India – the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XA1 Ultra, and, the Xperia XA1 Plus. Now today, Sony has announced price cut for three more smartphones in the country – the Xperia XZs, Xperia R1, and, the Xperia L2.
The Xperia XZs which was launched in India with a price tag of ₹49,990 back in April last year is now priced at ₹29,990. The Xperia R1 which was launched in India back in October last year at ₹12,990 is now priced at ₹9,990. And, the Xperia L2 which was launched in India in February this year at ₹19,990 can now be purchased for ₹14,990.
As far as the specifications are concerned, the Xperia XZs comes with Snapdragon 820 SoC under the hood which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone has 5.2-inch Full-HD display which is kept on by a 2900 mAh battery. For photography, you get a 19 MP camera at the back along with a 13 MP camera on the front. You can check out full specifications of Xperia XZs, R1 and L2 down below.
Sony Xperia XZs Specifications
- CPU: 2.3 GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 530
- Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) TRILUMINOUS display with X-Reality for Mobile and Gorilla Glass
- Rear Camera: 19 MP Motion Eye Camera with LED flash, Exmor RS Sensor, Predictive Capture and 960 FPS Slow-Motion recording
- Front Camera: 13 MP with Exmor RS Sensor
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, S-Force Surround Sound, IP65/68 Dust and Water Resistance
- Colors: Ice Blue, Black, Warm Silver
- Battery: 2900 mAh with Qnovo Adaptive Charging and Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia R1 Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- GPU: Adreno 505
- Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D cruved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with Exmor Sensor, 8x Clear Zoom, 12 Capturing Modes, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with 8x Clear Zoom, 12 Capturing Modes and Predictive Hybrid Autofocus
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual Nano
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Colors: Black and Silver
- Battery: 2620 mAh
Sony Xperia L2 Specifications
- CPU: MediaTek MT6737T quad-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Mali-T720 MP2
- Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 3x Clear Image Zoom and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.4 aperture and 120° super wide-angle lens
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Single/Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Clear Audio+, Clear Bass, aptX audio
- Colors: Black, Gold
- Battery: 3300 mAh with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
