Just over a month ago, Japanese manufacturer Sony launched its flagship Xperia XZ1 smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹44,990. Now today, the company has launched two new smartphones in the country exclusively for the Indian customers – Sony Xperia R1 and Sony Xperia R1 Plus.

Let’s talk about the Sony Xperia R1 first. The design of the Xperia R1 is pretty much similar to what we are used to seeing on other Xperia smartphones so there isn’t much to talk about. The Xperia R1 sports a 5.2-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels with 2.5D curved glass atop. It is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC that’s laced with 2 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 505 GPU.

The Xperia R1 runs Android Nougat out of the box, but, Sony says that it will be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo. The device has a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. It has 16 GB of internal storage, however, you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card if you want. The phone supports VoLTE and packs a 2620 mAh battery underneath.

The Xperia R1 also features Uplink Data Compression (UDC) technology which compresses the traffic to faster uploads and downloads.

Talking about the Sony Xperia R1 Plus, it’s the same smartphone that the Xperia R1 is, with the only difference being more RAM (3 GB) and internal storage (32 GB).

Sony Xperia R1 and Xperia R1 Plus Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 2 GB (Xperia R1), 3 GB (Xperia R1 Plus)

2 GB (Xperia R1), 3 GB (Xperia R1 Plus) GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Android Nougat (upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo)

Android Nougat (upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo) Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D cruved glass

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D cruved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with Exmor Sensor, 8x Clear Zoom, 12 Capturing Modes, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus and LED flash

13 MP with Exmor Sensor, 8x Clear Zoom, 12 Capturing Modes, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with 8x Clear Zoom, 12 Capturing Modes and Predictive Hybrid Autofocus

8 MP with 8x Clear Zoom, 12 Capturing Modes and Predictive Hybrid Autofocus Internal Storage: 16 GB (Xperia R1), 32 GB (Xperia R1 Plus)

16 GB (Xperia R1), 32 GB (Xperia R1 Plus) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Colors: Black and Silver

Black and Silver Battery: 2620 mAh

Sony Xperia R1 and Xperia R1 Plus Price in India and Availability