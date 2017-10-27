Global MIUI 9 coming to India on November 2

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi started sending out press invites to the media for its event scheduled on November 2 in India. Based on the invite we received that had a lightning bolt in it, we speculated that it could be the Mi Note 3 launching in India, however, the company shared some teasers on its social media channels later on that hint towards a selfie-centric smartphone. Now today, the company has announced that it’s bringing the Global MIUI 9 to India on November 2.

Xiaomi India tweeted “Mi fans! Global MIUI 9 is coming to India on 2nd November. Are you excited for it?“. It’s worth noting that the company has made use of the hashtag #LightningFast in the tweet that’s accompanied by a lightning bolt emoji. In the previous teasers, the company has made use of the hashtag #YourBestSelfie. Well, it looks like Xiaomi will announce a selfie-centric smartphone in India on November 2 that will run Global MIUI 9 out of the box.

Mi fans! Global MIUI 9 is coming to India on 2nd November. Are you excited for it? #LightningFast ⚡ https://t.co/8WnvfLVFn5 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) October 27, 2017

That said, for those unaware, the MIUI 9 is the latest version of MIUI which was announced way back in July. Until now, the MIUI 9 was available to compatible devices in the form of Beta, however, from November 2, the company would start rolling out the stable version of MIUI 9’s Global ROM.

The MIUI 9 comes with some cool features like Smart App Launcher, Smart Assistant and Image Search, however, these features are currently only available on the Chinese version of MIUI. Well, chances are Xiaomi might announce the availability of these features for Global ROM as well on November 2.

We are still around a week away from Xiaomi’s event, hence, expect more information coming in from the company in the form of teaser images and videos shared on its social media channels.