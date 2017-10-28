Telecom operator Vodafone has already announced multiple plans that offer unlimited voice calls with 1 GB data per day to its customers. However, the telco has now announced yet another plan that offers the same benefits.

Vodafone has announced the FRC 496 plan under which it’s offering unlimited local and STD voice calls, free incoming and outgoing calls on national roaming, and, 1 GB data per day for 84 days which translates to a total of 84 GB data. This plan is priced at ₹496 and is available for prepaid customers in the Delhi-NCR region.

Vodafone also announced the FRC 177 plan under which the prepaid customers in Delhi-NCR are offered unlimited local and STD voice calls along with 1 GB data for 28 days at ₹177. Also, it’s worth noting that both these plans are only available for new Vodafone prepaid customers. There’s no word from Vodafone regarding the availability of these plans in other circles.

“We, at Vodafone, believe in providing the best network, service experience and value to our customers. We are pleased to extend world class Vodafone services with a basket of offerings to mobile subscribers in Delhi NCR. The Rs 177 & Rs 496 First Recharges are very attractive offers for pre-paid customers wanting to switch over to Vodafone SuperNet” said Mr. Alok Verma, Business Head, Delhi & NCR, Vodafone India.

For the sake of comparison, the two Jio plans that come close to Vodafone’s FRC 177 and FRC 496 plans are priced at ₹149 and ₹499. The former offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, unlimited data (with FUP of 0.15 GB 4G data per day) and 300 SMS for 28 days, whereas, the latter offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, unlimited data (with FUP of 1 GB 4G data per day) and unlimited SMS for 91 days. There’s also a ₹459 plan offered by Jio which offers the same benefits as the 499 plan, but, has a validity of 84 days.