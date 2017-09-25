After launching the Xperia XA1 Plus in India last week with a price tag of ₹24,990, this Japanese manufacturer has today launched the Sony Xperia XZ1 in India. The Sony Xperia XZ1 was first unveiled earlier this month with the Xperia XZ1 Compact at the IFA 2017 tech show in Berlin, Germany.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 is a successor to the Xperia XZ which was announced last September. The Xperia XZ1 flaunts a uni-body metal construction, but, it still carries the design that we have been seeing on Sony smartphones for years now. This is actually boring and it’s time for Sony to switch to a different design language.

Having said that, the Sony Xperia XZ1 is a flagship smartphone and comes with Snapdragon 835 SoC underneath which is laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 540 GPU for graphically intensive tasks like photo editing and gaming.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 sports a 5.2-inch Full-HD HDR Triluminos display that comes with X-Reality mobile picture engine and protection of Gorilla Glass 5. The display is kept on by a 2700 mAh battery which comes with support for Qnovo Adaptive Charging and Quick Charge 3.0.

For photography, you get a 19 MP camera at the back having 1/ 2.3” Exmor RS™ memory stacked image sensor with features like Motion Eye, Predictive Capture, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, SteadyShot, and yes, 960 FPS Super Slow-Mo. For selfies and video calls, you have a 13 MP camera at your disposal which comes with 22 mm wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/2.0.

Moreover, it’s worth noting that the Sony Xperia XZ1 runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box which is the latest version of Android. This makes it the first smartphone to run Android Oreo out of the box.

Other features on the Sony Xperia XZ1 include a fingerprint scanner on the power button, IP68 dust and water resistance, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C, Digital Noise Cancelling and much more.

Sony Xperia XZ1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS display with X-Reality for mobile picture engine and Gorilla Glass 5

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS display with X-Reality for mobile picture engine and Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 19 MP Motion Eye with 1/ 2.3” Exmor RS™ memory stacked image sensor, 960 FPS Super Slow-Mo, Predictive Capture, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, SteadyShot and LED flash

19 MP Motion Eye with 1/ 2.3” Exmor RS™ memory stacked image sensor, 960 FPS Super Slow-Mo, Predictive Capture, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, SteadyShot and LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with 1/3.06” Exmor RS™ for mobile image sensor, 22 mm wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture

13 MP with 1/3.06” Exmor RS™ for mobile image sensor, 22 mm wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner on power button, IP68 water and dust resistance, Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, Stereo Speaker S-Force Surround Sound, Qualcomm® aptX™ HD audio, High-Resolution Audio (LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD), DSEE HX™, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling, Clear Audio+

Fingerprint Scanner on power button, IP68 water and dust resistance, Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, Stereo Speaker S-Force Surround Sound, Qualcomm® aptX™ HD audio, High-Resolution Audio (LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD), DSEE HX™, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling, Clear Audio+ Colors: Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink, Warm Silver

Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink, Warm Silver Battery: 2700 mAh with Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Quick Charge 3.0 and Smart STAMINA Mode

Sony Xperia XZ1 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹44,990

₹44,990 Availability: Available starting today through online and offline retail stores across India

