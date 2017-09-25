HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 8 last month. The Nokia 8 is the first flagship Android smartphone from the company and it is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. However, it seems the company is gearing up to launch another variant of the Nokia 8 which comes with more RAM (6 GB) and internal storage (128 GB).

Currently, the Nokia 8 comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. However, according to a report, the Nokia 8 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will be launched next month and will be made available in Germany from October 20.

While the regular variant is available in Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue and Steel colors, the 6 GB RAM variant will only be made available in Polished Blue color. Moreover, it is also said to be priced €70 more than the 4 GB RAM variant. Well, that’s €669 (around ₹51,710) to be precise.

Having said that, apart from the difference in RAM and internal storage, all other specifications between both the variants will remain the same. You can check out the full specifications below.

Nokia 8 Specifications

CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

As of now, there’s no word from HMD Global regarding the launch of Nokia 8 6 GB RAM variant, however, the device was spotted on FCC last week which means it will be launched in the US soon. We will know more from HMD Global in the coming days.