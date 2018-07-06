OPPO Find X with slide-out cameras and bezel-less design debuts in India on July 12

Over two weeks ago, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO unveiled the OPPO Find X – a smartphone that comes with slide-out cameras and an almost bezel-less design. Well, if you were waiting for OPPO to bring this innovative smartphone to India, your wait is about to be over as OPPO has announced that it will be launching the Find X in India next week.

The OPPO Find X will be launched in India next week on July 12. The Find X is a flagship smartphone which is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 8 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 630 GPU.

The smartphone features a 6.42-inch AMOLED display that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. However, it’s worth noting that unlike many other recently launched Android smartphones, the OPPO Find X doesn’t come with a display notch and sports an almost bezel-less design — all thanks to the slide-out cameras.

The OPPO Find X comes with a slider which pops-up from inside the smartphone to reveal the front and rear cameras. This kind of design not only helps OPPO get rid of the display notch and large bezels, but, also helps it achieve a very impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93.8%.

Speaking about the cameras, the OPPO Find X comes with a 25 MP “AI-enhanced 3D camera” on the front along with a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 16 MP and one 20 MP camera.

As you can see from the image above, the OPPO Find X doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, hence, you have to rely on OPPO’s face recognition tech called O-Face Recognition to unlock the smartphone using your face.

With that being said, alongside the Find X, OPPO had also announced the OPPO Find X Lamborghini Edition, but we don’t really think OPPO will bring this super-expensive Find X to India as it will have tough time finding buyers.

OPPO Find X Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.42-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.42-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP + 20 MP with OIS, Portrait Mode, AI-based Scene Recognition and LED flash

16 MP + 20 MP with OIS, Portrait Mode, AI-based Scene Recognition and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP AI-enhanced with 3D lighting

25 MP AI-enhanced with 3D lighting Internal Storage: 256 GB

256 GB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Other: O-Face Recognition (Face Unlock), 3D Omoji

O-Face Recognition (Face Unlock), 3D Omoji Colors: Bordeaux Red, Glacier Blue

Bordeaux Red, Glacier Blue Battery: 3730 mAh with VOOC Flash Charging

The standard edition of the OPPO Find X is priced at €999 which translates to ₹80,595 according to current exchange rates. However, we don’t really think OPPO will launch the Find X at this price in India. At press time, there’s no word on the India price of the OPPO Find X, but we don’t have to wait too much now as we will know that once the smartphone goes official in the country next week on July 12.