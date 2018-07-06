oppo-a3s-full-specs-leak-online

Back in late April this year, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the mid-range OPPO A3 in China. And then in May, OPPO launched the Realme 1 in India which is actually a re-branded A3 with some differences. Well now, it looks like OPPO will soon launch the OPPO A3s as its specifications have leaked online.

According to these leaked specifications, the OPPO A3s is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC as opposed to the OPPO A3 that’s powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 chip. The A3s sports a 6.2-inch 19:9 display which is the same as that of the A3, but, with the difference being that the former has a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels whereas the latter boasts a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

Moving on, while the OPPO A3 rocks a 16 MP single camera at the back, the OPPO A3s rocks a dual camera setup which consists of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. That said, the front snapper remains the same at 8 MP.

The OPPO A3s will run ColorOS 5.1 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and, comes with support for dual SIM cards along with a dedicated slot for microSD card so that you can insert an extra SIM card while also being able to expand the storage. Speaking of storage, the leaked specs sheet doesn’t reveal any information about the on-board storage, and, neither does it have any information about the amount of RAM. But, you can expect it to come with the standard combination of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

Lastly, the OPPO A3s will be available in two colors – Purple and Red – and, will ship with a huge 4230 mAh battery which is larger than the 3400 mAh battery on the OPPO A3.

There’s no word from OPPO yet about the launch of A3s, but we might see the company launching this smartphone in the coming weeks, if not months.

