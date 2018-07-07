Nokia X6 global roll-out reportedly starts from July 19, starting with Hong Kong

Back in May, HMD Global – the official licensee of Nokia brand of phones – launched the Nokia X6 in China. The X6 is the first Nokia smartphone that comes with a notch. But, it’s also a smartphone that comes packed with decent hardware under the hood that has garnered attention from a lot of people around the world. There has been no word from HMD yet regarding the availability of Nokia X6 outside of China, but, according to the latest report, the global roll-out of Nokia X6 will commence from July 19.

The Nokia X6 will go on sale in Hong Kong from July 19. However, it won’t be launched as Nokia X6 in Hong Kong, instead, it will be launched under the moniker of Nokia 6.1 Plus. There’s no word on when other countries will get the Nokia X6 (as Nokia 6.1 Plus), but, now that it’s finally going on sale outside of China, we can expect it to be available in other countries soon. In fact, last month, the Nokia X6 even appeared on Nokia India’s website, hinting at its imminent launch in the country.

That said, there’s nothing official yet about the global availability of Nokia X6, hence, take all the information with a pinch of salt.

The Nokia X6 sports a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ notched display having aspect ratio of 19:9. It comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC under the hood which is mated to 4 or 6 GB RAM. The Nokia X6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box which is layered with custom UI atop. But, you can expect the global variant to come with stock Android.

Nokia X6 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection

5.8-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection Rear Camera: 16 MP RGB (f/2.0 aperture) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.2 aperture) with dual-tone LED flash

16 MP RGB (f/2.0 aperture) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.2 aperture) with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features

Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features Colors: Black, Blue, Silver

Black, Blue, Silver Battery: 3060 mAh

We should hear more on this matter in the coming days.

Source