Nokia X6 with Snapdragon 636 SoC and 5.8-inch 19:9 notched display could launch soon in India

Last month, HMD Global launched the Nokia X6 in China. The Nokia X6 is the first Nokia smartphone that comes with a notch. However, it also comes packed with some impressive hardware as a result of which there’s been a lot of demand for this smartphone. The Nokia X6 is currently only available in China, and, many people around the world, including India, are waiting for HMD Global to launch the X6 in their country. While there’s no word from HMD Global regarding the availability of X6 outside of China, it now seems that this Nokia mid-ranger will reach Indian shores soon.

Support page of the Nokia X6 has been spotted on Nokia India’s website along with its user guide. And, the guide does say that the Nokia X6 has been designed “to meet the requirements for exposure to radio

waves established by the India Department of Telecommunications“. Well, this is reason enough to believe that the Nokia X6 will indeed be launched soon in India.

Like we already said, the Nokia X6 is the first Nokia smartphone that comes with a notch. It features a 5.8-inch LCD display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The X6 is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

The Nokia X6 comes in three configurations – 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The smartphone also has a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 16 MP RGB and one 5 MP Monochrome camera. That said, for selfies and video calls, you get a single 16 MP snapper on the front.

In terms of design, the Nokia X6 features a glass back and it actually looks like the Nokia 7 Plus. Besides, there’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back for authentication.

Nokia X6 Specifications

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

5.8-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection Rear Camera: 16 MP RGB (f/2.0 aperture) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.2 aperture) with dual-tone LED flash

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 via microSD card

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features

The Nokia X6 is priced starting at ¥1299 in China which translates to around ₹13,608 in India according to current exchange rates. Well, once launched in India, the Nokia X6 will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1. It now remains to be seen when HMD Global launches the Nokia X6 in India. And if it does, what will be its pricing.

What do you think would be an ideal price of the Nokia X6 in India?

