Xiaomi launches Mi Pocket Speaker 2 in India with minimalist design and 7-hour battery life

Last year, at around same time, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini in India with a price tag of ₹1299. Now after more than a year, Xiaomi has today launched yet another Bluetooth speaker in India, dubbed Mi Pocket Speaker 2.

The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 looks pretty good and flaunts a minimalist design. It consists of two parts. The upper part is made out of aluminium with anodized oxide coating that gives it a “classy look and feel”, whereas, the lower part is made of PC + ABS alloy that makes it durable. It also has an LED indicator in the lower part with a blue-colored light.

The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 comes with Bluetooth 4.1 along with a 1200 mAh battery which Xiaomi claims can offer 7 hours of continuous music playback. Speaking of music, Xiaomi teamed up with German audio brand Tymphany to implement ‘fabric net design’ that offers “crystal clear sound with perfect bass and treble”.

Having said that, the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 features a top-mounted control button that can be used to control music playback, adjust volume and connect to Bluetooth devices. The speaker also comes with a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 Specifications

Frequency Range: 180 Hz to 18 KHz

180 Hz to 18 KHz Impedance: 4‎Ω

4‎Ω Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 4.1

Bluetooth 4.1 Bluetooth Range: Up to 10 meters

Up to 10 meters Maximum Output: 5W

5W Battery Capacity: 1200 mAh

1200 mAh Battery Backup: Up to 7 hours of continuous music playback

Up to 7 hours of continuous music playback Battery Charging Time: 3 hours (with 5V/1A charger)

3 hours (with 5V/1A charger) Colors: Black, White

Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 Price in India and Availability