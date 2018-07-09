Razer Phone coming to India, confirms CEO Min-Liang Tan

ASUS CEO Jerry Shen recently confirmed that they are going to launch their first gaming smartphone – the ROG Phone – in India in Q3 of 2018. Well now, CEO of yet another company has confirmed to bring its gaming smartphone to India. It’s the Razer Phone.

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan has confirmed that the company will bring the Razer Phone to India. This confirmation came in the form of response to a conversation on Twitter with Mr. Phone’s Editor-in-Chief Ershad Kaleebullah and a former Lenovo India executive Anuj Sharma who joined Razer last month. Tan said “Working on getting the Razer Phone to India!“.

Working on getting the Razer Phone to India! — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) July 8, 2018

For those unaware, Razer is a company that’s very well known for making gaming peripherals and laptops. And, the Razer Phone – which is a gaming smartphone – is the first smartphone that Razer has ever launched.

The Razer Phone was launched last year in November. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC which is paired with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone received its Android 8.1 Oreo update back in April.

The Razer Phone sports a 5.7-inch display that has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels along with an insanely impressive refresh rate of 120 Hz. And, unlike some other smartphones, this one has aspect ratio of 16:9 and does have bezels up top and bottom. But, that’s a space well utilized by Razer as they have thrown in dual front-facing speakers.

For photography, the Razer Phone comes with two 12 MP cameras at the back along with a single 8 MP camera on the front. And lastly, the smartphone ships with a large 4000 mAh battery so that you don’t have to worry about plugging in the charger to the phone during long gaming sessions.

While the Razer Phone is indeed an impressive gaming smartphone, it is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 835 SoC as opposed to the latest Snapdragon 845 that powers the ROG Phone by ASUS. Hence, it remains to be seen whether Razer launches the Razer Phone in India with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chip, or chooses to stick to Snapdragon 835.

We don’t have the exact India launch date of Razer Phone yet, but whenever we do, we will pass it along to you as well.

Razer Phone Specifications