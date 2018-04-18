Razer Phone starts receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update

Late last month, gaming company Razer released the developer preview of Android 8.1 Oreo for Razer Phone, and said that the final build of 8.1 Oreo will be rolled out by late April. Well, staying true to its promise, the company has started rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo update for Razer Phone.

The wait is over! Starting today, we’re rolling out Android 8.1 to fans wielding the Razer Phone. The update will come in waves and you can expect it on your device within 10 days. Get psyched. Find out more about the Razer Phone now: https://t.co/4l9WSTIe2k pic.twitter.com/HQnFkKIXJZ — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) April 16, 2018

For those unaware, Razer Phone is a gaming smartphone. In fact, it is the first smartphone from Razer – a company that’s known for its gaming laptops, keyboards, mice, and other peripherals. The Razer Phone was launched last year in November and packs pretty powerful hardware. However, one bit that disappointed a lot was that this smartphone was running Android Nougat out-of-the-box instead of Oreo.

However, the wait for Oreo is now over as Razer has finally started rolling out the 8.1 Oreo update – skipping altogether the 8.0 Oreo version.

The Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Razer Phone weighs 858.9 MB in size, and, is rolling out over-the-air. While it’s understandable that Razer Phone owners would be excited to get Oreo on their smartphone, they might have to wait a bit more, as Razer has said that it will take 10 days for the update to reach all units.

However, you can still try you luck by checking for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

That said, even though Razer hasn’t shared any detailed changelog of the Android 8.1 Oreo update for Razer Phone, you can expect the update to bring in features like notification snoozing, autofill framework, smart text selection, and more to your Razer Phone.

Are you a Razer Phone owner? Have you received the Android 8.1 Oreo update? If yes, do share you initial impressions of the update with us.