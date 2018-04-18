Mobile Phones / Tablets

Razer Phone starts receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update

Razer skipped Android 8.0 Oreo and updated Razer Phone directly to 8.1 Oreo

By Sagar Bakre
0

Late last month, gaming company Razer released the developer preview of Android 8.1 Oreo for Razer Phone, and said that the final build of 8.1 Oreo will be rolled out by late April. Well, staying true to its promise, the company has started rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo update for Razer Phone.

For those unaware, Razer Phone is a gaming smartphone. In fact, it is the first smartphone from Razer – a company that’s known for its gaming laptops, keyboards, mice, and other peripherals. The Razer Phone was launched last year in November and packs pretty powerful hardware. However, one bit that disappointed a lot was that this smartphone was running Android Nougat out-of-the-box instead of Oreo.

However, the wait for Oreo is now over as Razer has finally started rolling out the 8.1 Oreo update – skipping altogether the 8.0 Oreo version.

razer-phone-android-8-1-oreo-update-changelog

The Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Razer Phone weighs 858.9 MB in size, and, is rolling out over-the-air. While it’s understandable that Razer Phone owners would be excited to get Oreo on their smartphone, they might have to wait a bit more, as Razer has said that it will take 10 days for the update to reach all units.

However, you can still try you luck by checking for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

That said, even though Razer hasn’t shared any detailed changelog of the Android 8.1 Oreo update for Razer Phone, you can expect the update to bring in features like notification snoozing, autofill framework, smart text selection, and more to your Razer Phone.

Are you a Razer Phone owner? Have you received the Android 8.1 Oreo update? If yes, do share you initial impressions of the update with us.

You might also like
Reviews

Tecno Camon i Sky Hands-on [Images] – The Budget Android Oreo phone

Mobile Phones / Tablets

Infinix Hot S3 now available in Topaz Blue color in India

Mobile Phones / Tablets

Reach Allure Rise with 5.5-inch display, 8 MP camera and 4G VoLTE support launched in India

Mobile Phones / Tablets

nubia Z18 mini goes official with 5.7-inch 18:9 display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar