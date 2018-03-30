Razer Phone will be directly updated to Android 8.1 Oreo by late April, developer preview now available

Popular gaming company Razer announced its first gaming phone – the Razer Phone – last year in November. While the Razer Phone comes with powerful hardware under the hood, it did disappoint some on the software front as it ran Android Nougat out of the box instead of Oreo. But hey, if you were waiting for Oreo to arrive on your Razer Phone, your wait will soon be over.

Attention Razer Phone owners! We’re making the jump straight to Android 8.1 Oreo and we’re pleased to announce that the update will be coming to you mid to late April 2018. Want in on the milk and cookies early? Download the Developer Preview now. 🥛 https://t.co/4ftaevUT4x pic.twitter.com/SIvzOQQDQo — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) March 29, 2018

Razer on Twitter has announced that it will be skipping the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Razer Phone, and instead, will directly roll-out the 8.1 Oreo update. While Razer didn’t share any specific date of the roll-out, it did say that the update will be rolled out by late April. So yes, Razer Phone owners, you still have one more month to wait.

But, if you couldn’t wait any longer to get a taste of Oreo on your Razer Phone, the company has also released a Developer Preview of the Android 8.1 Oreo update for Razer Phone which you can flash to your smartphone right away.

However, do keep in mind that flashing this developer preview to your Razer Phone will result in deletion of all the data from the phone. Hence, do make sure you take back up of all the data before proceeding with flashing the developer preview.

Having said that, as this is a developer preview, chances are you will encounter certain bugs and issues during your usage. For more information about this Android 8.1 Oreo developer preview for Razer Phone, head over to the link below.

Download Link for Android 8.1 Oreo Developer Preview for Razer Phone | Instructions for flashing the Android 8.1 Oreo Developer Preview to Razer Phone