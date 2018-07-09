Oppo

OPPO F7 gets price cut in India

By Sagar Bakre
0

Back in late March this year, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO F7 in India. The OPPO F7 comes in two different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The 4 GB RAM variant was launched with a price tag of ₹21,990 whereas the 6 GB variant was priced at ₹26,990. However, more than three months from the launch, the OPPO F7 has now received price cut in India.

oppo-f7-official-india-5

The 4 GB RAM variant of the OPPO F7 has received a price cut of ₹2000 in India which brings down its price to ₹19,990, whereas, the 6 GB RAM variant has got a price cut of ₹3000 which brings down its price to ₹23,990. This price cut is effective on both Flipkart and Amazon India. However, at press time, Flipkart only has the 4 GB RAM variant in stock, hence, if you want 6 GB RAM variant, you will have to buy it form Amazon India.

The OPPO F7 is a mid-range smartphone that’s powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC. It sports a 6.23-inch display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and, a notch up top. The smartphone runs ColorOS 5.0 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and, comes with some AI-based camera features as well as AR stickers.

Speaking of cameras, the OPPO F7 rocks a 16 MP camera at the back, but, boasts a 25 MP camera on the front. The smartphone also comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card that lets you expand the storage up to 256 GB. You can check out full specs of OPPO F7 down below.

OPPO F7 Specifications

  • CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4/6 GB
  • GPU: Mali-G72 MP3
  • Operating System: ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 6.23-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full Screen Display with 19:9 aspect ratio
  • Rear Camera: 16 MP with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 25 MP with Real-Time HDR, AR Stickers and AI Beauty 2.0
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
  • Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner
  • Colors: Moonlight Silver, Solar Red, Diamond Black
  • Battery: 3400 mAh

