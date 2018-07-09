OPPO F7 gets price cut in India
Back in late March this year, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO F7 in India. The OPPO F7 comes in two different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The 4 GB RAM variant was launched with a price tag of ₹21,990 whereas the 6 GB variant was priced at ₹26,990. However, more than three months from the launch, the OPPO F7 has now received price cut in India.
The 4 GB RAM variant of the OPPO F7 has received a price cut of ₹2000 in India which brings down its price to ₹19,990, whereas, the 6 GB RAM variant has got a price cut of ₹3000 which brings down its price to ₹23,990. This price cut is effective on both Flipkart and Amazon India. However, at press time, Flipkart only has the 4 GB RAM variant in stock, hence, if you want 6 GB RAM variant, you will have to buy it form Amazon India.
The OPPO F7 is a mid-range smartphone that’s powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC. It sports a 6.23-inch display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and, a notch up top. The smartphone runs ColorOS 5.0 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and, comes with some AI-based camera features as well as AR stickers.
Speaking of cameras, the OPPO F7 rocks a 16 MP camera at the back, but, boasts a 25 MP camera on the front. The smartphone also comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card that lets you expand the storage up to 256 GB. You can check out full specs of OPPO F7 down below.
OPPO F7 Specifications
- CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4/6 GB
- GPU: Mali-G72 MP3
- Operating System: ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.23-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full Screen Display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 16 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 25 MP with Real-Time HDR, AR Stickers and AI Beauty 2.0
- Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Moonlight Silver, Solar Red, Diamond Black
- Battery: 3400 mAh
