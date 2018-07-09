OPPO A3s images leak online showing off notched display and dual rear cameras

Back in April this year, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the mid-range OPPO A3 smartphone in China. And, the company is now expected to launch the OPPO A3s soon, specifications of which leaked online a couple of days ago. Well now, some images of the OPPO A3s have leaked online too that show us what this smartphone looks like.

The OPPO A3s looks very much like the OPPO A5 that was launched last weekend in China. In fact, the OPPO A3s is actually a re-branded OPPO A5 which is expected to be sold in markets outside of China. According to the leaked specifications, the OPPO A3s sports a 6.2-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The leaked images also show a notch up top on the front which is slightly wider than the one we have seen on the OPPO A3.

Moving on to the back, you see dual cameras in the top-left corner placed horizontally with a LED flash right next to them. While the back of the OPPO A5 has a diamond-like pattern we have seen on the A3, the A3s seems to have just a plain glass back with no such fancy patterns.

On the left side of the A3s is the volume rocker, and on the right side is the power button. The 3.5 mm headphone jack and microUSB port are located at the bottom.

The OPPO A3s is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC which is paired with 2 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU. The smartphone has 16 GB of internal storage. Well, the RAM count and amount of internal storage is less than what the A5 has – 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. However, we believe there will be two more variants of the A3s that will come with 3 and 4 GB RAM having 32 and 64 GB of internal storage respectively.

All other leaked specifications of the A3s are the same as that of the A5, except that A5 runs ColorOS 5.0 whereas the A3s will run ColorOS 5.1. You can check out rest of the leaked specs of A3s below.

OPPO A3s Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

2 GB

2 GB GPU: Adreno 506

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) In-Cell IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio

13 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP (f/2.41) with Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP (f/2.41) with Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture, AI Beauty 2.0 and Portrait Mode

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture, AI Beauty 2.0 and Portrait Mode

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

16 GB

Dual Hybrid Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Face Unlock, Music Party Colors: Purple, Red

Purple, Red Battery: 4230 mAh

There’s no word on when OPPO will launch the A3s, but whenever it does, it will most likely be for global markets and not for China.

