Back in late February this year, at Mobile World Congress, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS announced ASUS ZenFone 5Z – its flagship for 2018. And four months from the announcement, ASUS finally launched the ZenFone 5Z in India last week at an event in New Delhi. The ZenFone 5Z comes with impressive specs along with an equally impressive price tag. And, starting today, it’s finally available for purchase in the country.

The ASUS ZenFone 5Z is available for purchase starting today exclusively on Flipkart. It comes in three different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The 64 GB storage variant is priced at ₹29,999, whereas the 128 and 256 GB variants are priced at ₹32,999 and ₹36,999 respectively. However, at press time, only the 64 GB storage variant is available for purchase.

That said, being a flagship smartphone, the ASUS ZenFone 5Z comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC running the show. It boots up to ZenUI 5.0 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. For photography, you get a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of 12 MP and 8 MP cameras, and, on the front, you have an 8 MP single camera for selfies and video calls.

The ZenFone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch Super IPS+ display having aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. Oh, and there’s also a notch up top. That said, the ZenFone 5Z has a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, it also comes with Face Unlock that uses recognition to unlock the smartphone. Lastly, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3300 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

RAM: 6/8 LPDDR4X

GPU: Adreno 630

Operating System: ZenUI 5.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) Super IPS+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 12 MP (with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, Sony IMX363, 4-axis OIS, 5x high light sensitivity, 0.03s Dual Pixel PDAF, AI-powered, RAW support) + 8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle FOV, OmniVision OV8856) with dual-tone LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 83-degree wide-angle lens

Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1

External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Tereabytes via microSD card

SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Colors: Meteor Silver, Midnight Black

Battery: 3300 mAh with ASUS BoostMaster Fast Charging and AI Charging

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage: ₹29,999

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage: ₹32,999

Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage: ₹36,999

Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Offers