Entry-level model of Galaxy S10 will reportedly come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

We have come across multiple reports which state that Samsung is working on three different variants of the Galaxy S10 that are internally codenamed Beyond 0, Beyond 1 and Beyond 2. The Beyond 0 is an entry-level model and will be called Galaxy S10, whereas, the, the Beyond 1 and 2 will be called Galaxy S10+ and will come with better specifications. Well now, we have come across a new report which states that the entry-level Galaxy S10 will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Until the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, Samsung flagships came with a fingerprint scanner that was housed on the home button at the front below the display. But, that changed with the launch of Galaxy S8 and S8+ last year as Samsung moved the fingerprint scanner to the back of the smartphone due to reduced bezels and larger screen. Samsung continued that trend with the Galaxy Note8, this year’s Galaxy S9 and S9+, and probably the Galaxy Note9 as well that will be unveiled on August 9. But, this trend might change with next year’s Galaxy S10.

According to a report by South Korean publication TheBell, Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy S10, internally called Beyond 0, will come with a fingerprint scanner that will placed either on the left or right side of the phone. Well, if this turns out to be true, it will be the first time that we will see a Samsung flagship featuing side-mounted fingerprint scanner. But, it won’t be the first time that we will see a smartphone coming with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, because Japanese tech giant Sony has already launched several smartphones that come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Even the Moto Z3 Play announced earlier last month features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

That said, while Beyond 0, which is the entry-level Galaxy S10, will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, the other two variants, Beyond 1 and Beyond 2, are said to feature in-display fingerprint scanner. Being an entry-level model, Beyond 0 is said to sport a 5.8-inch flat display, whereas, Beyond 1 and 2 are said to sport 6.3 and 6.4-inch curved displays respectively.

Out of these variants, the Beyond 2, which is the top-end model, is said to feature triple cameras at the back, and, yesterday we reported that out of these three cameras, one will be a 16 MP snapper with 123-degree super wide angle lens. The primary camera will be the 12 MP dual aperture camera seen on S9/S9+, and, the third camera will be a 13 MP snapper which is expected to come with a telephoto lens.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ aren’t coming out until next year, hence, you can expect to come across more information about these smartphones in the coming days which may draw an entirely different picture of these smartphones. After all, nothing is final until and unless the information comes straight from the horse’s mouth, or the phone is officially unveiled.

