Xiaomi announces Mi 4th Anniversary sale; ₹4 flash sales, discounts and more on offer

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi completes four years in India this month, and, to celebrate its fourth anniversary in the country, Xiaomi has announced its Mi 4th Anniversary Sale that kicks-off on July 10 and ends on July 12. As a part of this Anniversary Sale, Xiaomi is offering certain products at ₹4 through flash sales, while also offering products at discounted prices with coupons up for grabs.

₹4 Flash Sale

The ₹4 flash sale will start at 4 pm daily on July 10, 11 and 12, through which customers will be able to buy Xiaomi products at ₹4. Following are the products that will be up for sale at ₹4:

Redmi Y1

Redmi Y2

Mi LED Smart TV 55-inch

Mi Body Composition Scale

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Mi Band 2

Combo Offers

Mi Body Composition Scale + Mi Band 2 at ₹1999

Redmi Note 5 + Mi VR Play 2 at ₹9999

Redmi Y1 + Mi Bluetooth Headset at ₹8999

Mi Air Purifier 2 + Filter at ₹8999

Mi Pocket Speaker 2 + Earphones Basic at ₹1499

10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i + Mi Rollerball Pen at ₹899

This combo offer sale will be start at 6 pm daily between July 10 and 12.

Discounts

Mi MIX 2 at ₹27,999 (discount of ₹2000)

Mi Max 2 at ₹14,999 (discount of ₹1000)

Mi Travel Backpack at ₹1899 (discount of ₹100)

Mi Earphones at ₹649 (discount of ₹50)

Mi Band 2 at ₹1599 (discount of ₹200)

Mi Travel Backpack + Mi Selfie Stick Tripod at ₹2948 (discount of ₹150)

Mi Band HRX Edition + Mi Band Strap Blue at ₹1398 (discount of ₹150)

In addition to aforementioned sales and discounts, customers can also grab coupons priced at ₹50, ₹100, ₹200 and ₹500 at 10 am during the sale. These coupons can then be used to get a discount on products purchased through Xiaomi India’s official website.

Mi Fans also have a chance to win Mi MIX 2 and Redmi Y2 among other prizes by playing a game called “Find the 4”. You can play this game by opening this link on your smartphone’s browser. That said, the Platinum and Diamond Class members of Mi VIP Club will be offered annual souvenirs during this 4th Anniversary Sale, and, there will also be special giveaways for these members.

While the Mi 4th Anniversary Sale kicks-off from July 10, Reward Mi members will get priority access to it from July 9 starting at 12 pm. You can head over here for more details about this Mi 4th Anniversary Sale.