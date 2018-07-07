The newly launched ASUS ZenFone 5Z offers dual cameras at the back, there is one 12 MP camera with f/1.8 aperture and 0.03s Dual Pixel phase detection AF. The second camera is of 8 MP f/2.0 consisting of a wide-angle lens of 120-degree wide-angle shots. The selfie camera comes at 8 MP with again a wide-angle lens. The 12 MP uses the Sony IMX363 image sensor while the secondary 8 MP uses the OmniVision OV8856 sensor.

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Camera Specifications

Sensor: Sony IMX363 (12 MP), OmniVision OV8856 (8 MP)

The camera highlights the AI features, the ZenFone 5Z camera is AI-enabled meaning it detects 16 different scenes and adjusts the parameters accordingly. The dual camera is capable of recording as much as 4K video at 60 fps and slow motion of 240fps at 1080p, that’s equivalent to the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

As you can see the camera has a quite clutter-free interface, the left side has modes like Pro, Beauty, Super Resolution, Slow Motion, and on the right has the color filters. More into the settings, and you can add the watermark, timestamp, grid, camera shortcut and more.

We took some shots from the ZenFone 5Z and it turns out that the camera has very detailed images, you can see the results, the images are vivid and bright in colors. We also took a wide angle shot to show you how wide is the camera, plus it also supports portrait mode if you like taking portraits.

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Camera Samples

For the complete review of the camera, wait until we are done with the ASUS ZenFone 5Z review.