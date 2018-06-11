Nokia

Nokia 5.1 Plus might come with a notch on its display and dual cameras

By Divyang Makwana
0

Last month, HMD Global announced the Nokia 5.1 with FullView display and it’s an Android One smartphone, however, misses the notch on its display. A new smartphone known to be a Nokia 5.1 Plus, (a larger variant of the Nokia 5.1) is said to have a notch-style screen and dual cameras according to the lead renders.

nokia-5-plus-renders

The renders are from OnLeaks and Tigermobiles, the same source which has a good record for the past Nokia devices has released a 360-degree video, official-looking 4K renders, and dimensions, but they are based on the factory CAD drawings and the final product might look different than the image shown.

Nokia has its notch screen phone Nokia X6 and the Nokia 5.1 Plus sits right between the X6 and Nokia 5.1. Like the others, Nokia 5.1 Plus also joins the league of notched displays. On the design front, you might see a metallic and glass body with dimensions 149.5 mm x 71.9 mm x 8 mm.

The upcoming Nokia 5.1 Plus might be an Android One smartphone as well, meaning, it will receive timely Android updates for two years and security updates for three years. Being an Android One, the Nokia 5.1 Plus will run with a stock version of Android.

Source

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like
Nokia

Here’s how much Nokia 2.1 and 5.1 could be priced in India

Nokia

Nokia 5.1 Android One announced with 5.5-inch 18:9 display, 16 MP camera and 3000 mAh battery

Nokia

Nokia 3.1 Android One goes official with 5.2-inch 18:9 display and 13 MP camera

Nokia

Nokia 2.1 announced with Android Oreo (Go Edition), Snapdragon 425 SoC and 4000 mAh battery

Leave a Reply

avatar