Nokia 5.1 Plus might come with a notch on its display and dual cameras

Last month, HMD Global announced the Nokia 5.1 with FullView display and it’s an Android One smartphone, however, misses the notch on its display. A new smartphone known to be a Nokia 5.1 Plus, (a larger variant of the Nokia 5.1) is said to have a notch-style screen and dual cameras according to the lead renders.

The renders are from OnLeaks and Tigermobiles, the same source which has a good record for the past Nokia devices has released a 360-degree video, official-looking 4K renders, and dimensions, but they are based on the factory CAD drawings and the final product might look different than the image shown.

Nokia has its notch screen phone Nokia X6 and the Nokia 5.1 Plus sits right between the X6 and Nokia 5.1. Like the others, Nokia 5.1 Plus also joins the league of notched displays. On the design front, you might see a metallic and glass body with dimensions 149.5 mm x 71.9 mm x 8 mm.

The upcoming Nokia 5.1 Plus might be an Android One smartphone as well, meaning, it will receive timely Android updates for two years and security updates for three years. Being an Android One, the Nokia 5.1 Plus will run with a stock version of Android.

