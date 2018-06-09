Motorola One Power specs leak online, Snapdragon 636 SoC and 6.2-inch 19:9 notched display in tow

Last week, press render and live image of the Motorola One Power leaked online which gave us a pretty good idea of what this upcoming smartphone from Motorola would look like. While there’s no word from Motorola yet regarding the launch of One Power, thanks to a recent leak, we now know what kind of hardware it might come packed with.

Specifications of the Motorola One Power have been leaked online by Techienize. According to Techienize, the Motorola One Power will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC which will be paired with 4 GB RAM and have 64 GB of storage on board.

The smartphone will have 6.2-inch display with aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. And yes, the One Power also has a notch up. Having said that, the Motorola One Power features a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP snapper – the former has an aperture of f/1.8 whereas the latter has an aperture of f/2.0.

For selfies and video calls, the Motorola One Power has an 8 MP snapper on the front that has an aperture of f/2.2.

That said, the Motorola One Power runs Android 8.1 Oreo and packs a 3780 mAh battery. Well, the back of the One Power has ‘androidone’ branding which means that it will be a part of Google’s Android One program, which further means that it will run stock Android and come with the promise of timely Android version updates for two years and security updates for three years.

Motorola recently announced the Moto Z3 Play at an event in Brazil, and, it seems the Motorola One Power will be the next smartphone from Motorola.

