WhatsApp beta for Android starts labeling forwarded messages

Last week, Facebook-owned WhatsApp reportedly rolled out group audio calling for select Android users who were using beta version 2.18.62 of WhatsApp. Well now, WhatsApp has rolled out yet another feature for those who are using the beta version of WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out the forwarded message feature for those who are using beta version 2.18.179 of WhatsApp on Android. This feature shows a label that says “Forwarded” above messages that are being forwarded from one user to another.

We first heard about this feature back in March when WhatsApp was still testing it. But now, it’s available to all the Android users who are using the beta version 2.18.179 of WhatsApp. Well, considering the volume of messages we keep receiving in different groups and also in personal chats – especially the ‘Good Morning’ messages – this feature will turn out to be useful as it will help you identify which of the messages that you receive are forwarded and which ones are not.

This “Forwarded” message label is being tested for Android, iPhone and Windows Phone users. But like we already said, at press time, it’s only available for beta users of WhatsApp on Android.

That said, now that WhatsApp has rolled out this feature in beta channel, we can expect it to be rolled out to non-beta users very soon. Probably in the coming weeks.

