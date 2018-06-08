Samsung announces Galaxy J3 (2018) and Galaxy J7 (2018) smartphones

Last month, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 in India. And a week ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy J4 in the country. Well now, Samsung has announced two more smartphones under its Galaxy J series – the Galaxy J3 (2018) and Galaxy J7 (2018).

The Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) and Galaxy J7 (2018) both look exactly the same. The Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) features a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, whereas, the Galaxy J7 (2018) features a 5.5-inch display having the same HD resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) features an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. The rear camera has f/1.9 aperture whereas the front camera has f/2.2 aperture. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018) features 13 MP cameras both on the front and back. However, the rear camera has f/1.7 aperture whereas the front camera has f/1.9 aperture.

Samsung hasn’t revealed much details about either of these smartphones, except saying that they come with “long-lasting” battery, micro SD card slot for storage expansion, and, Samsung Knox. Furthermore, Samsung also said that users of Galaxy J3 (2018) and Galaxy J7 (2018) will be able to get real-time customer support using the Samsung+ app.

Commenting on the launch of Galaxy J3 (2018) and Galaxy J7 (2018), Justin Denison, Senior Vice President, Mobile Product Strategy and Marketing at Samsung Electronics America said,“When it comes to smartphones, we know that one size doesn’t fit all. The Galaxy lineup is designed to give consumers the flexibility to choose the phone that best fits their needs. The J3 delivers high-quality features at a great price, and the J7 with its huge HD screen and amazing, advanced camera, is built for users who want more.”

Samsung will roll-out both these smartphones in the US this month through select retail and carrier partners. And, just like the specifications, Samsung also didn’t reveal the price of both these smartphones, hence, we will have to wait for further information from this South Korean tech giant.

