Nokia X5 press renders leak online with iPhone X-like notch and dual rear cameras

A couple of hours ago, we reported that HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – has scheduled an event on July 11 in China where it is expected to launch the Nokia X5. HMD hasn’t confirmed yet whether it will indeed launch the Nokia X5 on July 11 or it will be something else. However, it now seems more likely that we will indeed see the Nokia X5 going official on July 11, as its press renders have now surfaced online.

These press renders (shown above and below) of the Nokia X5 surfaced on Chinese social network Baidu. As you can see for yourself, the Nokia X5 looks very much identical to the Nokia X6 that was launched back in May this year in China. However, the person who leaked these renders on Baidu says that the X5 has bezels that are bigger than that of the X6. Furthermore, he also said that the X5 is cheaper than the X6.

That said, even though the Nokia X5 looks like the X6, it does have a notch that’s wider than the notch we have seen on the X6. Furthermore, the metal rim that’s present around the dual camera module and fingerprint scanner on the Nokia X6 is missing from the Nokia X5.

Recent reports have suggested that HMD Global will launch the Nokia X6 as Nokia 6.1 Plus in global markets, starting from July 19 with Hong Kong. And, we have heard the same for the X5, which will be launched under the Nokia 6.1 Plus moniker outside of China.

As far as the specifications go, the Nokia X5 is expected to come with a 5.86-inch 19:9 HD+ notched display, a MediaTek octa-core processor, up to 6 GB RAM with up to 64 GB of internal storage, dual rear cameras (13 MP primary), 8 MP front camera, and, a 3000 mAh battery.

The base model of Nokia X6 is priced at ¥1299 (around ₹13,485) in China, hence, we can expect the base model of Nokia X5 to be priced somewhere around the ¥999 (around ₹10,370) mark.

We are just two days away from this expected launch of Nokia X5, but, we might still come across some more information about this smartphone until then.

