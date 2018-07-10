OnePlus 6 Midnight Black variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage goes on sale in India

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 in India back in May this year. It comes in three configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. However, in India, if you wanted the 256 GB variant, you had to buy the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition which is a limited edition and went out of stock pretty quickly. But, late last month, OnePlus launched the Midnight Black variant of the OnePlus 6 that comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. And, it finally goes on sale in India starting today.

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition that came with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage was priced at ₹44,999, but, this Midnight Black variant with 256 GB storage is priced at ₹43,999. It will go on sale in India today at 12 pm through Amazon India. However, it will also be available for purchase through OnePlus.in and offline stores from July 14.

That said, for those who don’t want 256 GB of storage can also go for the 64 GB and 128 GB storage options. The 64 GB variant comes in Mirror Black, whereas the 128 GB variant comes in Mirror Black, Midnight Black as well as Silk White colors. OnePlus recently launched the Amber Red variant as well that too comes with 128 GB storage, but, it isn’t available right now and will go on sale in India next week.

OnePlus 6 Specifications

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

OxygenOS 5.1.8 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, DCI-P3 color coverage, sRGB support and ppi pixel density

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode, HDR, Face Beauty, 720/1080p video recording at 30 FPS and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB and 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

Face Unlock (unlocks in 0.4 second), Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks in 0.2 second), Water Resistant, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, On-Screen Navigation Gestures Colors: Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White, Amber Red

Do check out our OnePlus 6 review if you are planning to buy one.