Samsung Galaxy S10+ rumored to come with a total of five cameras

Late last month, a report coming out of South Korea suggested that the Galaxy S10+ – internally codenamed Beyond 2 – will come with triple cameras at the back. And, a report from last weekend revealed that this triple camera setup on the S10+ will come with a 123-degree super wide angle camera. Now, if the latest report coming out of South Korea is to be believed, then the Galaxyx S10+ will come with a total of five cameras.

According to a report by South Korean publication The Bell, the Galaxy S10+ codenamed Beyond 2 will come with a total of five cameras – three at the back and two on the front. If this turns out to be true, then the Galaxy S10+ will not only be the first Samsung smartphone to feature triple rear cameras, but, it will also be the first smartphone that features a total of five cameras.

Having said that, the Galaxy S10+ won’t be the first Samsung smartphone to rock a dual camera setup on the front. That honor goes to Samsung’s Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) that were announced last year in December. The dual camera setup on both these smartphones consists of one 16 MP and one 8 MP camera, and also supports Portrait Mode that lets you capture photos with Bokeh Effect that blurs the background.

The Bell‘s report also states that Beyond 0, which is the entry-level Galaxy S10, will come with dual cameras at the back and a single camera on the front, and, the Beyond 1 will feature triple cameras at the back and a single camera on the front. Well, to sum it up, the Beyond 0 will feature a total of three cameras, Beyond 1 will feature a total of four cameras, and, the top-end Beyond 2 will feature a total of five cameras.

The triple camera setup at the back reportedly consists of one 12 MP camera with dual aperture which is the same we have seen on S9+. This will be flanked by a 16 MP f/1.9 camera with 123-degree super wide angle lens (sans autofocus and OIS), and, a 13 MP camera having f/2.4 aperture. It’s currently unclear what exactly will be the role of the 13 MP snapper, but, it would be great if this camera comes with a telephoto lens as the users will then have both the options at disposal – capturing more area in a photo, and, taking photos of a distant object.

There are no details available about the dual camera setup on the front on Beyond 2, but, you can expect it to come with Portrait Mode at the least so that your selfies too have the Bokeh.

The Galaxy S10 series isn’t coming out until next year, and, there are going to be lot more reports and leaks surfacing online in the coming days, so take all of them with a pinch of salt.