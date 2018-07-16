Nokia X5 launch postponed, now reportedly launching on July 17

HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – was expected to launch Nokia X5 on July 11. But that launch event had to be cancelled due to some issues with the venue where the event was going to take place. While neither HMD Global nor Nokia has revealed when this launch event will take place now, if the latest report is to be believed, the launch has been rescheduled to July 17, i.e., tomorrow.

The Nokia X5 is now said to be launched on July 17 in China. Renders of Nokia X5 (attached above and below) surfaced last week which reveal that the X5 will look very much like the Nokia X6 that was launched in China back in May. However, there are some design differences between the X5 and X6.

The notch on the Nokia X5 is wider than the notch on X6. Moreover, the metal rim that’s present around the dual camera module and fingerprint scanner on the X6 is missing from the X5. Furthermore, the source who leaked the renders of the X5 also claims that X5 will be cheaper than the X6.

While Nokia X5 is now said to launch in China on July 17, it is also said to be launched for global markets soon, but under the Nokia 5.1 Plus moniker.

Speaking about the specifications, the Nokia X5 is said to be powered by MediaTek’s octa-core processor which will be paired with up to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone will sport a 5.86-inch notched display having aspect ratio of 19:9. For photography, the X5 will come with dual cameras at the back (13 MP primary) along with an 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone is said to come with up to 64 GB of internal storage, and, fueling the entire package would be a 3300 mAh battery.

It remains to be seen whether HMD Global launches the Nokia X5 in China tomorrow or not.

In related news, HMD Global is reported to kick-off the global roll-out of Nokia X6 from July 19, starting with Hong Kong. However, the Nokia X6 is said to be launched under the Nokia 6.1 Plus moniker outside of China.

