Nokia 6.1 Plus specs revealed through benchmarking site ahead of July 19 expected launch

HMD Global launched the Nokia X6 in China back in May this year, and, the company is reportedly going to start the global roll-out of Nokia X6 from July 19, starting with Hong Kong. However, the Nokia X6 is said to be launched under the moniker of Nokia 6.1 Plus outside China. And, just a couple of days ahead of its expected launch, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has been spotted on a benchmarking site along with its specifications.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus has appeared on popular benchmarking site Geekbench. It has been listed on Geekbench with Snapdragon 636 SoC that’s coupled with 4 GB RAM. The unit of the Nokia 6.1 Plus that was put through Geekbench was also running Android 8.1 Oreo. It also made a score of 1332 and 4903 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively.

Well, this isn’t surprising considering that Nokia 6.1 Plus is just a re-branded Nokia X6 for global markets. But, the listing does confirm the rumors of Nokia X6 being called Nokia 6.1 Plus outside China. The Nokia X6 runs a custom version of Android, however, its global variant – the Nokia 6.1 Plus – will very likely run stock Android just like other Nokia smartphones that are sold outside China. Having said that, all other specifications will remain the same.

The Nokia X6 comes in three configurations – 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The Nokia 6.1 Plus that has appeared on Geekbench has 4 GB RAM, hence, it remains to be seen whether there will be a 6 GB RAM variant of Nokia 6.1 Plus or not.

Nokia X6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection

5.8-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection Rear Camera: 16 MP RGB (f/2.0 aperture) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.2 aperture) with dual-tone LED flash

16 MP RGB (f/2.0 aperture) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.2 aperture) with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features

Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features Battery: 3060 mAh

