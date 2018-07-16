Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo NEX S in China last month. And now, it’s all set to launch the Vivo NEX S in India on July 19. However, just like Vivo launched the X21 UD under the X21 moniker in India in late May, the NEX S will also be launched under a different moniker in India – it will simply be called NEX. The Vivo NEX will be sold online exclusively through Amazon in India, and, its pre-orders will commence from July 19 starting 1 pm.

The page for Vivo NEX on Amazon India is already live, and, it has details about the Vivo NEX as well as the offers available for the customers. The page also hints at the price of NEX being somewhere between ₹40,990 and ₹49,990, however, the India price of Vivo NEX already last week, which is ₹48,990.

The Vivo NEX comes in two storage options – 128 GB and 256 GB – and, according to the Amazon India page, the NEX will only be available in 128 GB storage option. The price that leaked last week is also for the 128 GB variant. However, Vivo might launch the 256 GB storage variant as well in the country, considering other brands have also launched 256 GB storage variants of their flagships.

The Vivo NEX can be pre-ordered through Amazon India from July 19 to July 25, which means the smartphone will go on sale in India from July 26. Having said that, apart from the usual offers, customers also have the chance to get a cashback of ₹1000 on their purchase of NEX along with a 6-month extended warranty. You can click here for more details.

Vivo Nex Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch Super AMOLED Ultra Full View display, Full HD+ resolution (2316 x 1080 pixels), 19.3:9 aspect ratio

6.59-inch Super AMOLED Ultra Full View display, Full HD+ resolution (2316 x 1080 pixels), 19.3:9 aspect ratio Software: FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, under the display

Yes, under the display Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 64-bit

Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Memory: 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1, no microSD support

128 GB UFS 2.1, no microSD support Main Camera: Dual cameras (12 MP + 5 MP), 12 MP f/1.8 dual pixel PDAF + 5 MP f/2.4, 4-axis OIS, dual-tone LED

Dual cameras (12 MP + 5 MP), 12 MP f/1.8 dual pixel PDAF + 5 MP f/2.4, 4-axis OIS, dual-tone LED Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0, periscope-style

8 MP f/2.0, periscope-style Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi (dual band), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi (dual band), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 4,000 mAh, fast charging via 22.5W charger

4,000 mAh, fast charging via 22.5W charger Colors: Black, Red

Black, Red Dimensions: 162 mm x 77 mm x 8 mm

162 mm x 77 mm x 8 mm Weight: 199 grams

Vivo NEX Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹48,990 (rumored)

₹48,990 (rumored) Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India. Pre-orders start from July 19 and end on July 25. Will probably go on sale from July 26

Vivo NEX Offers

Extra ₹5000 off on exchange

12-month no-cost EMI

One-time free screen replacement

Cashback on purchases through HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards

Additional data from Reliance Jio

Assured buyback

Cashback of ₹1000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance along with 6-month extended warranty (click here for more details)

If the Vivo NEX is indeed launched with a price tag of ₹48,990 in India, would you buy it? Or would you rather prefer buying some other smartphone for that much amount? Let us know in the comments down below.