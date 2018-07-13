Vivo NEX India price leaked ahead of July 19 launch

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO Find X in India yesterday that comes with slide-out cameras. Well, we are going to be treated to one more smartphone that comes with a similar mechanism next week – the Vivo NEX. The Vivo NEX is going to launch in India on July 19, and, just a week ahead of its launch, the India price of the Vivo NEX has surfaced online.

The Vivo NEX will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India, and, its Indian price has also been revealed through Amazon’s site. It will be priced at ₹48,990 and will be available for pre-orders starting 1 pm on July 19 on Amazon.

There will also be some offers on Amazon India for the customers like ₹5000 off on exchange with old smartphone, cashback on purchases through HDFC Band debit and credit cards, No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months, additional data from Reliance Jio, and more.

That said, the Vivo NEX is actually the Vivo NEX S that was launched in China, but, it will be sold in India under the Vivo NEX moniker.. The highlight of Vivo NEX is the selfie camera that pops-up from the top of the phone, thus achieving an almost bezel-less design while also offering more screen real estate without any display notch.

The Vivo NEX is a flagship smartphone and is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which is mated to 8 GB RAM. The OPPO Find X that was launched in India yesterday has this same configuration and is priced at ₹59,990. Well, with a price lower than the Find X, the NEX will definitely have some edge over the Find X. But, it’s worth noting that Find X does have a more innovative design, because it comes with slider that houses both the front as well as rear cameras, as opposed to the Vivo NEX that has slider which only reveals the front camera.

Lastly, the Vivo NEX comes in two different storage options – 128 GB and 256 GB. However, the price of ₹48,990 that has been revealed is for the 128 GB variant. There’s no word on whether or not Vivo will launch the 256 GB variant as well in India.

Vivo Nex Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch Super AMOLED Ultra Full View display, Full HD+ resolution (2316 x 1080 pixels), 19.3:9 aspect ratio

6.59-inch Super AMOLED Ultra Full View display, Full HD+ resolution (2316 x 1080 pixels), 19.3:9 aspect ratio Software: FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, under the display

Yes, under the display Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 64-bit

Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Memory: 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 2.1, no microSD support

128/256 GB UFS 2.1, no microSD support Main Camera: Dual cameras (12 MP + 5 MP), 12 MP f/1.8 dual pixel PDAF + 5 MP f/2.4, 4-axis OIS, dual-tone LED

Dual cameras (12 MP + 5 MP), 12 MP f/1.8 dual pixel PDAF + 5 MP f/2.4, 4-axis OIS, dual-tone LED Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0, periscope-style

8 MP f/2.0, periscope-style Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi (dual band), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi (dual band), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 4,000 mAh, fast charging via 22.5W charger

4,000 mAh, fast charging via 22.5W charger Colors: Black, Red

Black, Red Dimensions: 162 mm x 77 mm x 8 mm

162 mm x 77 mm x 8 mm Weight: 199 grams

With the India price of Vivo NEX now revealed, which one would you prefer more, Vivo NEX or OPPO Find X?

