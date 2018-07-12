OPPO Find X launched in India with slide-out cameras and almost bezel-less design

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO unveiled the OPPO Find X – a smartphone that comes with almost bezel-less design along with cameras that slide out from inside. Initially, we thought the Find X might only be limited to China and a couple of other countries. However, OPPO last week announced that it would launch the Find X in India this week. And, as promised, the OPPO Find X has been finally launched by the company in the Indian market.

The OPPO Find X is a flagship smartphone, and hence, comes with flagship hardware like Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC which is mated to 8 GB RAM. However, the biggest highlight of the OPPO Find X is its design.

The OPPO Find X flaunts an almost bezel-less design. The bezels at the left, right and top of the screen are minuscule, and, the bezel at the bottom isn’t that big either. In fact, the Find X has a very impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93.8% which is even higher than the screen-to-body ratio of 91.24% of Vivo NEX. Well, this is all possible because of the slide-out camera design.

Yes, the OPPO Find X comes with slide-out cameras which are hidden inside the smartphone. They are revealed when the slider opens up. This kind of design also eliminates the need to go for a display notch to offer more screen real estate.

Having said that, the slider design of the OPPO Find X also does give rise to some speculations about the durability, because a single particle of dust or a droplet of water getting inside can malfunction the slider mechanism – rendering it useless.

Furthermore, the OPPO Find X also doesn’t come with any fingerprint scanner – either traditional or in-display – hence, you have to rely on OPPO’s O-Face Recognition technology to unlock the smartphone using the face, unless you are fine with entering the security PIN/Pattern/Password at all the times to unlock the smartphone. OPPO has said that it has put this slider design through durability tests for more than 3,00,000 times, hence, we are hopeful that users will not be facing mechanical failure issues any time soon.

Like we already said, the slider on the OPPO Find X houses the front and rear cameras. At the back, you have a dual cameras setup which consists of one 16 MP and one 20 MP camera. And on the front, you get a single 25 MP “AI-enhanced 3D camera”. The cameras on the OPPO Find X also come with features like 3D lighting for portrait shots as well as 3D Omoji – the latter of which is similar to Apple’s Animoji.

That said, apart from the 25 MP camera, the front side of the slider is also home to an array of sensors which are used for the O-Face Recognition technology.

The OPPO Find X sports a 6.42-inch notch-less AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display is also a bit curved along the edges. The smartphone also ships with a 3730 mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge technology.

OPPO Find X Specifications

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

Adreno 630 Operating System: ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

6.42-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP + 20 MP with OIS, Portrait Mode, AI-based Scene Recognition and LED flash

25 MP AI-enhanced with 3D lighting Internal Storage: 256 GB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Other: O-Face Recognition (Face Unlock), 3D Omoji

Bordeaux Red, Glacier Blue Battery: 3730 mAh with VOOC Flash Charging

OPPO Find X Price in India and Availability