Xiaomi Mi A2 expected to go official on July 24 at a Global Launch Event in Spain

Late last month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi 6 Pro smartphone along with the Mi Pad 4 tablet. And now, Xiaomi is all set to launch a new device at a Global Launch Event in Spain which is scheduled on July 24. While Xiaomi hasn’t revealed what it’s going to launch, rumors and speculations doing rounds on the Internet suggest that Xiaomi is likely to launch the Mi A2 at the July 24 event.

The Mi A2 will be successor to the Mi A1 that was launched last year in September. The Mi A1 is the first Android One smartphone from Xiaomi. And, being a successor to the Mi A1, the Mi A2 will also be an Android One smartphone – meaning it will run stock Android instead of Xiaomi’s MIUI custom Android skin.

For those unaware, the Mi A1 is actually a re-branded Mi 5X that was launched in China with MIUI. Hence, going by that logic, we can very well expect the Mi A2 to be a re-branded Mi 6X that was launched in China back in late April this year.

Coming back to the July 24 event, it will be held in Madrid which is the capital of Spain. The event is open to Mi Fans who can register here if they want to attend the event. However, travel and accommodation expenses will have to be covered by Mi Fans themselves. Xiaomi won’t do that.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Background Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and AI Smart Beauty 4.0

20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Background Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and AI Smart Beauty 4.0 Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

Whatever the product Xiaomi is launching on July 24, we will hear more about it in the coming days. In fact, Xiaomi might even share some posters and videos on social media teasing the new product.

Source