Xiaomi Mi Max 3 confirmed to launch on July 19

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has scheduled a “Global Launch Event” on July 24 in Spain where it is expected to launch Mi A2 – successor to the Mi A1 that was launched last year in September. However, before launching the Mi A2 on July 24, Xiaomi will be launching a device on July 19 – the Mi Max 3.

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be launching the Mi Max 3 on July 19. This confirmation comes from Donovan Sung – Global Spokesperson for Xiaomi. Sung revealed the launch date of the Mi Max 3 on Twitter by tweeting “ Mi Fans, something BIG is coming! Big screen, bigger battery. Mi Max 3 is launching next Thursday on July 19. “

Mi Fans, something BIG is coming! Big screen, bigger battery. 😎 Mi Max 3 is launching next Thursday on July 19. Help us spread the good news! #Xiaomi #MiMAX3 pic.twitter.com/F1p6bgD3Gr — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) July 12, 2018

The Mi Max 3 will be successor to the Mi Max 2 that was launched last year in May in China. It was also spotted on TENAA last month which revealed its design as well as specifications. According to the TENAA listing, the Mi Max 3 will be powered by an octa-core processor which is said to be the Snapdragon 636. It will come in three different configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

The Mi Max 3 will sport a 6.9-inch display, but this time, the aspect ratio is 18:9 instead of 16:9. This means taller screen and comparatively smaller bezels. The Mi Max 3 will also feature dual cameras at the back – 12 MP and 8 MP – along with a single 5 or 8 MP camera on the front. And, keeping this entire package up and running will be a massive 5400 mAh battery that should last you for a full day with ease.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636 SoC

Snapdragon 636 SoC RAM: 3/4/6 GB

3/4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10

Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10 Display: 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display

6.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 8 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5/8 MP

5/8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, Gold, Red, White, Blue, Purple, Gray, Pink, Green, Rose Gold

Black, Gold, Red, White, Blue, Purple, Gray, Pink, Green, Rose Gold Battery: 5400 mAh

There also are rumors of Xiaomi launching Mi Max 3 Pro which will be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6 GB RAM and having 128 GB storage. Rest of the specs are expected to remain the same. We are just a week away from the launch, however, chances are we might hear more about the Mi Max 3 either in the form of teasers from Xiaomi, or through leaks from other sources.