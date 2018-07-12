Intex launches two new smartphones in India with 18:9 Full View display and Face Unlock

Indian handset maker Intex has today launched two new smartphones in India – the Intex INFIE 33 and the Intex INFIE 3. Both of these smartphones are priced under ₹6000 and come with 18:9 Full View display. Let’s take a look at what each of them has to offer.

Intex INFIE 33

The Intex INFIE 33 is powered by a quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is coupled with 1 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android Nougat (meh) and comes with 8 GB of internal storage. However, you can expand the storage up to 128 GB anytime you want via microSD card.

For photography, the Intex INFIE 33 sports a 5 MP camera both on the front and at the back. And, both these cameras are accompanied by LED flash. Besides, the rear camera also supports Bokeh Effect that lets you blur the background in the image. Moreover, you can also select part of the image where you want to focus. The INFIE 33 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, but, it does come with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone with your face.

The INFIE 33 sports a 5.34-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels. And, fueling this entire package is a 3000 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

The INFIE 33 also comes with additional features like SPY Capture, Privacy System, App Freezer and App Clone.

Intex INFIE 3

The Intex INFIE 3 has specifications that are on the lower end of the spectrum when compared with the INFIE 33. However, like the INFIE 33, the INFIE 3 also features a display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels, but, the size reduces to 4.95-inch.

Under the hood, the INFIE 3 comes with a quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.1 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. While the INFIE 33 runs Android Nougat with Intex UI atop, the INFIE 3 runs Android Oreo (Go Edition). Yes, that’s right. The Intex INFIE 3 is an Android Go smartphone which justifies its low-end specifications.

The photography department on the INFIE 3 is handled by a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of on-board storage, but you expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The INFIE 3 comes with features like SPY Capture and RAM Saver, but, it also comes with Face Unlock as there’s no fingerprint scanner on the smartphone. Lastly, keeping the lights on is a 2000 mAh battery which Intex says can offer up to 9 hours of talktime and 180 hours of standby.

Commenting on the launch of the these smartphones, Ms. Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies, said, “With each passing year, consumer demands especially from the youth keep evolving, leading to ever changing trends in smart phones, the most important tech gadget in our life today. After body design, processor, big display and camera, it’s time for bigger screen ratios giving life size view and perspective. The Full View Series from house of Intex is all about Big View and INFIE 33 & 3 models are tech marvels for discerning consumers brought in the affordable new sub-5K price point for the market.”

Intex INFIE 33 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

1.3 GHz quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.34-inch FWVGA+ (960 x 480 pixels) 18:9 display

5.34-inch FWVGA+ (960 x 480 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 5 MP with Bokeh Effect and LED flash

5 MP with Bokeh Effect and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 8 GB

8 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Unlock, App Clone, App Freezer, Privacy System, SPY Capture

Face Unlock, App Clone, App Freezer, Privacy System, SPY Capture Colors: Black, Blue, Champagne

Black, Blue, Champagne Battery: 3000 mAh

Intex INFIE 33 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹5049

₹5049 Availability: Unknown

Intex INFIE 3 Specifications

CPU: 1.1 GHz quad-core processor

1.1 GHz quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Operating System: Android Oreo (Go Edition)

Android Oreo (Go Edition) Display: 4.95-inch FWVGA+ (960 x 480 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved glass

4.95-inch FWVGA+ (960 x 480 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Internal Storage: 8 GB

8 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Unlock, RAM Saver, SPY Capture

Face Unlock, RAM Saver, SPY Capture Colors: Grey, Gold, Light Blue

Grey, Gold, Light Blue Battery: 2000 mAh

Intex INFIE 3 Price in India and Availability