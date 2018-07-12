Sony Xperia XA2 Plus announced with 6-inch 18:9 Display, Snapdragon 630 SoC and 23 MP camera

Last year in September, at IFA 2017 in Germany, Japanese tech giant Sony announced the Xperia XA1 Plus smartphone with Helio P20 SoC, 4 GB RAM, 23 MP camera and 3430 mAh battery. Well now, further expanding its portfolio of XA series smartphones, Sony has announced successor to the XA1 Plus, dubbed Sony Xperia XA2 Plus.

The Sony Xperia XA2 Plus is an entertainment-focused mid-range smartphone. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 SoC which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. However, you expand the storage further up to 400 GB via microSD card.

The Sony Xperia XA2 Plus has a diamond-cut finish at the top and bottom, with the frames made out of anodized aluminium and the back rocking a metallic finish. The smartphones boasts a 6-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It is also covered with Gorilla Glass 5 atop that adds a certain amount of durability.

For photography, the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus comes with a 23 MP camera at the back having f/2.0 aperture. The camera can record videos in 4K resolution while also being able to record slow-motion videos at 120 frames/second.

For selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP camera on the front with f/2.4 aperture. The camera comes with a 120-degree wide-angle lens which lets you accommodate more people in a selfie. Besides, it also supports Portrait Mode that lets you take photos with Bokeh Effect that blurs out the background.

On the audio front, the Xperia XA2 Plus comes with Sony’s High-Resolution Audio technology as well as Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) which “automatically upscales your MP3s and compressed sound files to near high-resolution sound quality”. Furthermore, the Xperia XA2 Plus also comes with Sony’s LDAC that offers better quality audio experience when streamed wireless speakers or headphones using Bluetooth.

Lastly, the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus comes packed with a 3580 mAh battery along with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

Commenting on the announcement of Xperia XA2 Plus, Hideyuki Furumi, Executive Deputy President at Sony Mobile Communications, said, “Our super mid-range line inherits everything we love about the Sony innovations at the premium end of our portfolio. Xperia XA2 Plus further improves on that with a reimagined 18:9 display, Sony’s Hi-Res Audio and powerful camera technology, to offer a unique content consumption and creation device for consumers at this section of the market.”

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display with Image Enhance Technology and Gorilla Glass 5

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display with Image Enhance Technology and Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 23 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree wide-angle lens, 1/2.3” Exmor RS mobile image sensor, SteadyShot, 120 FPS Slow-Motion video recording and LED flash

23 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree wide-angle lens, 1/2.3” Exmor RS mobile image sensor, SteadyShot, 120 FPS Slow-Motion video recording and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.4 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle lens, 1/4” Exmor R mobile image sensor, SteadyShot and Portrait Mode

8 MP with f/2.4 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle lens, 1/4” Exmor R mobile image sensor, SteadyShot and Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano (depending on market)

Dual Nano (depending on market) Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, LDAC, DSEE HX, aptX HD

Fingerprint Scanner, LDAC, DSEE HX, aptX HD Colors: Black, Silver, Gold, Green

Black, Silver, Gold, Green Battery: 3580 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus Price and Availability