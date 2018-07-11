Google Maps now available on JioPhone

Mukesh Ambani-led Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio launched the JioPhone last year. The JioPhone is a feature phone that comes with support for 4G VoLTE along with the ability to run apps like JioMusic, JioTV, and more. At its Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week, Jio announced that WhatsApp will be available for JioPhone from August 15. And now, one more popular app has made its way to JioPhone – Google Maps.

The Google Maps app is now available for JioPhone. It is available on the JioStore and can be downloaded by the users. However, before you download and start using Google Maps on JioPhone, make sure your JioPhone is running the latest version of software. Because if it doesn’t, then Google Maps may not work properly.

#GoogleMaps on #JioPhone can be downloaded from #JioStore.

Latest software update required for #GoogleMaps app to work properly. — Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) July 11, 2018

With Google Maps at disposal, JioPhone users – who are often the ones who couldn’t afford buying even an entry-level smartphone – can now get directions, search for locations, and do other things with Google Maps. But, do keep in mind that not all the features of Google Maps that are otherwise available on smartphones will be available for JioPhone. After all, JioPhone is just a feature phone which doesn’t run Android or iOS or even have the hardware that’s found on entry-level smartphones.

Having said that, Google Maps is not the first app that has made its way to JioPhone. Back in December last year, Google Assistant debuted on JioPhone, and, it’s not only available in English language, but also supports Hindi.

Google recently invested a whopping $22 Million (around ₹151 Crores) in KaiOS which powers the JioPhone, hence, we can expect a lot more Google apps to be available on JioPhone as well as the JioPhone 2 in the future. In fact, JioPhone users will be able to download YouTube from August 15 alongside Facebook and WhatsApp.

If you happen to own a JioPhone, do install the Google Maps app on it and do share your experience with us.