You will soon be able to get a JioPhone for as low as ₹501

Mukesh Ambani-led Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio made quite a few announcements at today’s 41st RIL Annual General Meeting (AGM) like the availability of WhatsApp for JioPhone and the launch of JioPhone 2. However, alongside these announcements, Jio also announced its JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer.

The JioPhone was launched last year in July. It is priced at ₹1500, however, you get that amount back after three years when you return the phone to Jio, provided you have done recharges of a certain amount during that period of three years. If you have, you get your ₹1500 back, making the phone effectively free. But, with Jio’s Monsoon Hungama Offer, you will soon be able to get the JioPhone at a price of ₹501 instead of ₹1500.

JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer Details

As a part of this Monsoon Hungama Offer, feature phone users will be able to buy last year’s JioPhone at a price of ₹501 by simply exchanging their existing feature phone. This offer will start on July 21. There isn’t much information available right now about this Monsoon Hungama Offer though, but whenever there is, we will share it with you.

That said, Jio at its AGM today also announced that it has sold a total of 25 Million units of JioPhone across the country, and, it now has a target of getting 100 Million users on-board. Well, with the JioPhone 2 priced a bit higher than the JioPhone, this Monsoon Hungama Offer should be able to entice potential buyers into purchasing the JioPhone – especially the ones who are still stuck with a feature phone with no 4G support. You can check out the specifications of JioPhone down below.

JioPhone Specifications