JioPhone 2 goes official with 2.4-inch display, QWERTY keyboard and 4G VoLTE support

Last year in July, Mukesh Ambani-led Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio launched the JioPhone – its first feature phone with 4G VoLTE support. And, at today’s 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM), Jio announced that it has sold 25 Million units of JioPhone in India, which is quite a feat. But, alongside that, Reliance Jio at today’s AGM also announced successor to the JioPhone – dubbed JioPhone 2.

Like the JioPhone, the JioPhone 2 is also a feature phone, but, with a design that’s a bit more modern when compared with JioPhone. In fact, the design of the JioPhone 2 is very much reminiscent of the Blackberry phones from yesteryears – that’s because the JioPhone 2 features a physical QWERTY keyboard that was a signature feature of Blackberry phones.

Anyways though, moving on from the design, the JioPhone 2 sports a 2.4-inch display having QVGA resolution (320 x 240 pixels). It comes with 512 MB RAM along with 4 GB of internal storage. However, there’s no information on the processor that comes under the hood.

That said, just like the JioPhone, the JioPhone 2 also runs KaiOS and comes with support for VoLTE as well as Vo-WiFi. But, unlike the JioPhone that only comes with single SIM slot, the JioPhone 2 comes with dual SIM slot. The first slot is restricted to Jio’s network, but, you can use the second slot to insert SIM card of any other telecom operator. Having said that, all other specifications on the JioPhone 2 remain the same as that of JioPhone. Oh, and yes, the JioPhone 2 also has support for WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube.

JioPhone 2 Specifications

CPU: Unknown

Unknown RAM: 512 MB

512 MB Operating System: KAI OS

KAI OS Display: 2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) display

2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) display Rear Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Front Camera: 0.3 MP

0.3 MP Internal Storage: 4 GB

4 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Vo-WiFi, LTE Cat4, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone, microUSB 2.0

4G VoLTE, Vo-WiFi, LTE Cat4, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone, microUSB 2.0 Other: JioApps, Jio Assistant, Support for 22 Indian languages, WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, QWERTY Keyboard, 4-way Navigation Key

JioApps, Jio Assistant, Support for 22 Indian languages, WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, QWERTY Keyboard, 4-way Navigation Key Color: Black

Black Battery: 2000 mAh

JioPhone 2 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹2999 (introductory price)

₹2999 (introductory price) Availability: Available from August 15

With an increased price but almost the same hardware, it now remains to be seen whether or not people prefer the JioPhone 2 over last year’s JioPhone. What about you? Would you like to go for the JioPhone, or would you prefer the JioPhone 2? Let us know in the comments down below.