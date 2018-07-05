WhatsApp to be finally available on JioPhone from August 15

Back in late July last year, Mukesh Ambani-led Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio launched JioPhone in India – its first feature phone that supports 4G VoLTE. Well, even though the JioPhone is a feature phone, it does come with support for apps like JioMusic and JioTV that let you listen to online music and watch TV shows. While JioPhone already got support for Facebook back in February this year, support for WhatsApp was still missing. However, to the joy of JioPhone users, Reliance Jio at today’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) has announced that WhatsApp will soon be available on JioPhone.

Reliance Jio has confirmed that WhatsApp – which is the most popular instant messaging app in the world – will be available to JioPhone users next month from August 15 through JioPhone’s app store. Well, making WhatsApp available on JioPhone only makes sense considering the app has a whopping 200 Million active users in the country. Moreover, JioPhone is targeted at those who want to get onto the 4G bandwagon but don’t have the budget of spending ₹4000-₹5000 on entry-level 4G smartphones, and making WhatsApp available to them will only make the JioPhone a worthy purchase for potential buyers.

That said, alongside WhatsApp, Jio has confirmed that Facebook and YouTube will also be available on JioPhone through the JioPhone app store.

It’s worth noting that JioPhone got Google Assistant in Hindi and English languages last year in December which makes it possible for JioPhone users to make phone calls, play music, search the Internet and do more through voice commands.

With that being said, Mukesh Ambani at the AGM also revealed that the company has sold a total of 25 Million units of JioPhone in India, and, it now aims to get 100 Million users on this platform.

