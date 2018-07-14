JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer registrations now open; Exchange your old feature phone and get JioPhone at ₹501

Last week, at its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance Jio launched the JioPhone 2. But, alongside launching the JioPhone 2, Jio also announced the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer that lets you buy last year’s JioPhone for as low as ₹501. While there’s still some time for this offer to start, those who are interested in getting the JioPhone for ₹501 can now register their interest on Jio’s website.

The JioPhone that was launched last year is priced ₹1500. But, customers do get that amount back after a period of three years, provided they do recharges of a certain amount. If they do, they get their ₹1500 after three years, which makes the JioPhone effectively free.

As a part of the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer, you can get the JioPhone by paying ₹501 instead of ₹1500. All you have to do is exchange your old feature phone. This offer starts next week from July 21, however, the registrations have already begun.

You can register your interest in getting the JioPhone for ₹501 by clicking here, filling out the form (shown above), and submitting the required details. Once you do that, you will see a message that reads “Thank you for registering interest”. And, when the offer starts on July 21, you will be able to get a JioPhone for ₹501 by heading over to a nearest Jio Store and exchanging your old feature phone.

JioPhone is a really good option for those who are still stuck with old feature phones and want to get on to the 4G network. The JioPhone is 4G VoLTE enabled and also comes with some smartphone-like features. Back in December last year, it got Google Assistant in Hindi and English languages. And a couple of days ago, JioPhone also got Google Maps. But that’s not it, Reliance Jio has announced that apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube will also be available for JioPhone from August 15.

JioPhone Specifications

CPU: 1.2 GHz SPRD 9820A/QC8905 dual-core processor

RAM: 512 MB

GPU: Mali-400

Operating System: KAI OS

Display: 2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) display

Rear Camera: 2 MP

Front Camera: 0.3 MP

Internal Storage: 4 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

SIM: Single Nano SIM

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone, microUSB 2.0

Other: JioApps, Jio Assistant, Support for 22 Indian languages, Screen mirroring via JioMediaCable, Torchlight

Color: Black

Battery: 2000 mAh removable Li-Poly

So, are you going to exchange your old feature phone to get the JioPhone for ₹501?