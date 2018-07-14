OnePlus 6 Midnight Black variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage now available through offline stores in India

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 back in May in India. However, late last month, OnePlus launched a new variant of the Midnight Black model that comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. This variant went on sale in the country earlier this week. But, it was only available for purchase through Amazon India. However, starting today, the 256 GB storage variant is now available for purchase through OnePlus.in as well as through offline stores across the country.

The Midnight Black variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at ₹43,999. At launch time, the OnePlus 6 was only available in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage options. The 64 GB storage variant is only in Mirror Black color, whereas, the 128 GB storage variant is available in Mirror Black, Midnight Black as well as Silk White colors.

The only other variant of the OnePlus 6 that came with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage in India initially was the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition, however, it quickly went out of stock and we don’t think it will be available for purchase again. It was also priced higher at ₹44,999.

Having said that, there are a total of five different variants of the OnePlus 6 that you can buy in India right now. They are as follows:

OnePlus 6 Mirror Black 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage (₹34,999)

OnePlus 6 Mirror Black 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (₹39,999)

OnePlus 6 Silk White 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (₹39,999)

OnePlus 6 Midnight Black 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (₹39,999)

OnePlus 6 Midnight Black 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage (₹43,999)

All of these variants can be purchased online either through OnePlus India’s website or through Amazon India, or, can also be purchased through offline stores. There’s also an Amber Red variant of OnePlus 6 which comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, but it’s yet to go on sale in India.

OnePlus 6 Specifications

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

Adreno 630 Operating System: OxygenOS 5.1.8 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, DCI-P3 color coverage, sRGB support and ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX519 with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, DCAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, HDR, Slow Motion Video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 FPS), 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS and dual-LED flash

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode, HDR, Face Beauty, 720/1080p video recording at 30 FPS and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB and 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

Face Unlock (unlocks in 0.4 second), Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks in 0.2 second), Water Resistant, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, On-Screen Navigation Gestures Colors: Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White, Amber Red

Do check out our OnePlus 6 review if you are planning to buy one.