Airtel ₹499 postpaid plan revised to offer more data

Late last month, Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel – often referred to as Airtel – revised its postpaid plan priced at ₹649 to offer more data to its customers. Then earlier this month, Airtel revised its postpaid plans priced at ₹799 and ₹1199 as well to offer more data to the customers. And now, Airtel has revised one more postpaid plan that’s priced at ₹499.

Airtel ₹499 Postpaid Plan Details

Airtel has revised its postpaid plan that’s priced at ₹499 and is a part of MyPlan Infinity. Just like the postpaid plans priced at ₹649, ₹799 and ₹1199, the ₹499 plan has also been revised to offer more data. Until now, Airtel customers subscribed to the ₹499 plan were offered 40 GB of data per billing cycle. However, post revision, the customers are now offered 75 GB of data which is an increase of 35 GB of data.

Apart from the increase in data, all other benefits remain the same. Customers subscribed to this ₹499 postpaid plan are still offered unlimited local and STD voice calls. Moreover, they are also offered unlimited calls on national roaming. Besides, customers are also offered the data roll-over benefit that lets them carry over their unused data to next month.

In addition to all this, customers subscribed to the ₹499 postpaid plan are also offered 1-year of free Amazon Prime subscription worth ₹999 along with free access to Wynk Music and Airtel TV as well as handset damage protection.

Having said that, unlike the other postpaid plans priced at ₹649, ₹799 and ₹1199, the ₹499 plan doesn’t come with any free add-on connection.

Airtel has a total of five postpaid plans under MyPlan Infinity that are priced at ₹399, ₹499, ₹649, ₹799 and ₹1199. Airtel has revised four of them except the one priced at ₹399. It now remains to be seen if and when Airtel revises its entry-level ₹399 postpaid plan.

