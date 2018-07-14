Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go Edition) announced with 5.3-inch 18:9 Max Vision Display

Back in late April this year, Lenovo-owned Motorola announced the Moto G6 series smartphones at an event in Brazil. But, alongside the Moto G6 series, Motorola also announced the Moto E5 series that includes Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play. Well now, after almost three months, Motorola has announced one more smartphone in the Moto E5 series – the Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go Edition).

As the name suggests, the Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go Edition) is an Android Go smartphone which means it runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) announced last year and not the regular version of Android. For those unaware, the Android Oreo (Go Edition) is a lightweight version of Android that we see on other budget, mid-range and flagship smartphones. Forget other smartphones, you can consider Android running on Motorola’s non-Go Moto E5 Play announced in April.

Being a lightweight version of Android, the Android Oreo (Go Edition) is specially developed for smartphones with weak hardware like 1 GB or less amount of RAM, and internal storage as low as 8 GB. This lightweight version of Android also comes with Google apps that have been specially developed and designed for low-end smartphones. This includes apps like Google Go, Google Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, Gmail Go, and, the Files Go storage manager app. These apps are fast and consume lesser resources compared to their non-Go counterparts. You can click here to know more about Android Oreo (Go Edition).

Coming back to the Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go Edition), this smartphone sports a 5.3-inch Max Vision display that has aspect ratio of 18:9. Motorola didn’t specify the screen resolution though. The Moto E5 Play, in comparison, comes with a smaller, 5.2-inch display.

For photography, you get an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front – both of which are accompanied by flash. The E5 Play Android Oreo (Go Edition) also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back that has Motorola’s “batwing” logo on it. Overall, the Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go Edition) looks like the Moto E5, however, Motorola hasn’t revealed much about this smartphone.

The regular Moto E5 Play comes in two variants – one powered by Snapdragon 425 and the other powered by Snapdragon 427 – both of which are coupled with 2 GB RAM. Like we already said, Motorola didn’t reveal much details about the Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go Edition), but, considering this is an Android Go smartphone, we expect it to come with 1 GB RAM.

Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go Edition) Price and Availability

Price: €109 (around $127/₹8736)

€109 (around $127/₹8736) Availability: Will be available only in countries of Europe and Latin America

